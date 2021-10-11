Burtonport vaccination clinic to close on Thursday

The final COVID-19 vaccination clinic will take place in St Columba’s Community Centre, Burtonport on Thursday of this week between 12.15pm and 5.15pm.

In a statement this afternoon, Saolta confirms that anyone who has received their first dose in the Burtonport centre and will be due their second dose after Thursday will automatically receive a text message advising them to go to the newly-relocated Letterkenny Vaccination Centre on the Kilmacrennan Road to get their second vaccine.

People are advised to read their vaccine appointment text messages carefully to make sure that they know where their vaccine appointment takes place.

Statement in full -

Final COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Burtonport this week

11 October 2021

The final COVID-19 vaccination clinic will take place in St Columba’s Community Centre, Burtonport on Thursday 14 October between 12.15pm and 5.15pm.

Anyone who has received their first dose in the Burtonport centre and will be due their second dose after 14 October will automatically receive a text message advising them to go to the newly-relocated Letterkenny Vaccination Centre on the Kilmacrennan Road to get their second vaccine. People are advised to read their vaccine appointment text messages carefully to make sure that they know where their vaccine appointment takes place.

Frank Harburn, Saolta General Manager for the rollout of the vaccination programme in the West and North West said, “I would like to thank the St Columba’s Community Centre Committee and a wide group of interagency partners that worked together to bring a vaccination centre to Burtonport. This group included our colleagues in Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1, Donegal County Council, members of the Defence Forces, An Garda Síochána and the National Ambulance Service. I would also like to acknowledge the support of people of Burtonport and surrounding area.

“It is not too late to get your COVID-19 vaccination. Anyone aged 12 or over who hasn’t received their COVID-19 vaccination may still register to get a vaccine by going to hse.ie (https://www2.hse.ie/ screening-and-vaccinations/ covid-19-vaccine/get-the- vaccine/getting-your-vaccine/) . The website has details on how to register online, register by phone or book an appointment with a participating pharmacy.”