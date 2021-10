It's been another busy weekend for Bundoran RNLI after a woman got into difficulty off Bundoran beach yesterday morning.

The Bundoran RNLI and the Coast Guard helicopter were tasked to the scene at around 8am after the woman got caught in a rip current.

Last weekend, a family were rescued after getting caught in a rip current in the same water.

Cillian O'Kelly is crewman on Bundoran RNLI lifeboat: