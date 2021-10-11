Almost €580,000 allocated to LYIT under €22m fund

Letterkenny Institute of Technology is to receive almost €580,000 in funding as part of a €22 million fund for financial and mental health wellbeing supports for students.

The supports are being provided as part of a €105 million package for Further and Higher Education provided by Government.

€17.2 million is being set aside for student supports while €5 million is to support students’ mental health and wellbeing which will be used to recruit additional Student Counsellors, Assistant Psychologists, among a number of other initiatives.