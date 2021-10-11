Accountant Online to create 100 new jobs

An online accountancy firm with an office in Donegal to create 100 new jobs.

Accountant Online says they'll come on stream over the next four years, and will bring its total workforce to 150.

The company currently employs 51 people - the majority at its offices in Donegal, Derry and Dublin.

CEO and founder of Accountant Online, Larissa Feeney says when setting up the company, the accountancy industry was still at a very traditional stage and, while there has been a lot of digital transformation in the industry, there is still a lot more room for clients to benefit from further innovation and digitisation.