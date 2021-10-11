25 Donegal school construction projects receiving NDP funding

25 schools in Donegal currently have projects under construction or in the final phases of the planning stage, as part of the next phase of the Government's National Development Plan, which was announced last week.

It's been confirmed by Government that a total of €4.4 billion nationwide has been allocated to developing primary and secondary school facilities under the current phase of the NDP, funding which will last until 2025.

Each of the 25 schools currently at an advanced stage of works are earmarked for either extensions, refurbishments of existing buildings along with extensions, or the construction of brand-new school buildings - 21 of which will be Primary Schools, with just 4 second-level institutions included.

Saint Eunan's College, Scoil Cholmcille, Glenswilly NS and Little Angels Special School in Letterkenny, as well as Scoil Mhuire B & C Stranorlar, Scoil Iosagain in Buncrana, Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí in Donegal Town are the seven schools under the scheme currently earmarked to receive funding over €1 million, as they've been branded as "Major Projects" by the Department of Education.

The full list of schools with works currently at an advanced stage is below: