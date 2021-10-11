17 Covid 19 patients at LUH, two in ICU

400 people are in Irish hospitals with Covid-19 today, the highest since early March. 75 of them in ICU.

It's up 20 percent on last week's total.

Latest figures from Letterkenny University Hospital show 17 people with the virus being treated there last night, two of them in Intensive Care.

The HSE's Chief Clinical Officer says anyone not protected against Covid is virtually guaranteed to get the virus.

It comes amid a rise in hospital cases being driven primarily by unvaccinated patients.........