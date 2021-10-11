1,358 new Covid cases in ROI, 1,109 in NI

1,358 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today in the Republic, with a five-day moving average of 1,578.

Latest figures for Donegal show that in the two weeks to midnight last Thursday, there were 924 Covid cases in the county, a 14 day incidence rate of 580 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national rate of 377.

The county now has the fourth highest 14 day incidence rate in the country after Longford, Waterford and Carlow.

1,109 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the North in the last 24 hours.

There have been five additional covid related deaths.

329 patients are being treated for the disease in hospital in Northern Ireland, with 35 in ICU.