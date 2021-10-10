Midlands North-West MEP hosts Irish mental health group in EU Parliament

Today is World Mental Health Day, and young people from Ireland have been sharing their views on mental health issues with their counterparts across the EU this weekend.

A youth panel from Ireland participated in a discussion on mental health in the European Parliament.

The debate was part of the European Youth Event which has been hosting virtual and in-person activities in Strasbourg.

Fine Gael Midlands North-West MEP Maria Walsh, who hosted an event on mental health in the European Parliament, explains what one of the Irish mental health groups involved in the discussions does: