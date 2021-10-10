Letterkenny crowned Donegal Golf Champions 2021

Letterkenny Golf Club celebrated their 3rd win in 5 years yesterday in Barnhill winning by 4 ½ to ½ matches. Having lost to Ballybofey and Stranorlar G.C. in the 1st leg 3 matches to 2 Letterkenny put in a strong performance to the delight of the management team Niall O’ Donnell and Edward Harvey.

The 1st match played by 4 of the top players in Donegal. Jamie Foley (Letterkenny)and Michael Curran (Ballybofey and Stranorlar) exchanged birdies throughout the round. Two birdies on the 15th and 16th by Ryan Griffin (Ballybofey and Stranorlar G.C.) changed the match and the Letterkenny players were 1 down. However on the 18th hole Cian Harkin (Letterkenny G.C.) put in a huge effort just missed an eagle putt but secured the hole with a birdie to half the overall match.

Letterkenny won the 2nd match Kieran Sweeney and Darragh Mc Menamin played great golf to win by 5 and 4.

In the 3rd match Liam Sweeney and Henry Mc Cahey won their match on the 16th hole having staged a great comeback as they were 2 down after 5 holes.

In the 4th match Charlie Coghlan and Michael Nelis 2 players better known for their Ulster cup exploits won on the 16th by 4 and 2.

In the final match Freddie Wilson and Chris Nee continued with excellent partnership this year winning 3 and 2.

Other Players who put in great performances throughout the year were Pj Nee, Chris Duffy, Kenny King, Eamon Mc Glinchey, Roy Mc Croary, Edward Harvey, Ian Ireland and Kevin Rafferty.

The new trophy in honour of Paddy Carr who has been an inspiration in setting up the Donegal League was presented to Niall O’Donnell(Captain of Letterkenny ) by his son Tony Carr. Throughout his long golfing career Paddy Carr set up many new competitions and all the golfers of Donegal are now enjoying the fruits of his vision.