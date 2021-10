Kilcar beat Gaoth Dobhair 0-16 to 1-5 in the final group game of the Donegal Senior Championship at Towney on Sunday.

The result had no bearing on the knockout stage so both sides rested several of their key players with big games to come for Goath Dobhair against Naomh Conaill and Kilcar against MacCumhaills.

Peter Campbell has the details on Kilcar's win:

After the game, Managers John McNulty(Kilcar) and Joe Duffy(Goath Dobhair) gave their thoughts on today's game and their quarter final ties: