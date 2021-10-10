Cockhill move clear at top of USL

By
News Highland
-
Stephen Duffy Cockhill Celtic.; Photo Stephen Doherty

Cockhill Celtic moved clear at the top of the Ulster Senior League standings on Saturday.

The nine in a row chasing Inishowen side were 3-0 winners at home to USL new boys Monaghan.

Bonagee United missed the chance to go back level with Cockhill as they drew their big derby with Letterkenny Rovers 2-2.

Bonagee had to come from two goals down to get a share of the spoils at the the Letterkenny Community Centre.

Ulster Senior League Results/Scorers Saturday 09 October

Cockhill Celtic 3 ( Stephen Duffy, Garbhan Friel, Laurence Toland)
Monaghan United 0

Letterkenny Rovers 2 ( Simon McGlynn, Connor Gormley)
Bonagee United 2 ( Michéal Doherty,Garbhan Grant)

It's FAI Intermediate Cup action next week with Bonagee United hosting Monaghan United and Letterkenny Rovers travel to Cockhill Celtic.

Simon McGlynn Letterkenny Rovers. Photo Stephen Doherty.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR