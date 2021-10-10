Cockhill move clear at top of USL

Cockhill Celtic moved clear at the top of the Ulster Senior League standings on Saturday.
The nine in a row chasing Inishowen side were 3-0 winners at home to USL new boys Monaghan.
Bonagee United missed the chance to go back level with Cockhill as they drew their big derby with Letterkenny Rovers 2-2.
Bonagee had to come from two goals down to get a share of the spoils at the the Letterkenny Community Centre.
Ulster Senior League Results/Scorers Saturday 09 October
Cockhill Celtic 3 ( Stephen Duffy, Garbhan Friel, Laurence Toland)
Monaghan United 0
Letterkenny Rovers 2 ( Simon McGlynn, Connor Gormley)
Bonagee United 2 ( Michéal Doherty,Garbhan Grant)
It's FAI Intermediate Cup action next week with Bonagee United hosting Monaghan United and Letterkenny Rovers travel to Cockhill Celtic.