Cockhill move clear at top of USL

Cockhill Celtic moved clear at the top of the Ulster Senior League standings on Saturday.

The nine in a row chasing Inishowen side were 3-0 winners at home to USL new boys Monaghan.

Bonagee United missed the chance to go back level with Cockhill as they drew their big derby with Letterkenny Rovers 2-2.

Bonagee had to come from two goals down to get a share of the spoils at the the Letterkenny Community Centre.

Ulster Senior League Results/Scorers Saturday 09 October

Cockhill Celtic 3 ( Stephen Duffy, Garbhan Friel, Laurence Toland)

Monaghan United 0

Letterkenny Rovers 2 ( Simon McGlynn, Connor Gormley)

Bonagee United 2 ( Michéal Doherty,Garbhan Grant)

It's FAI Intermediate Cup action next week with Bonagee United hosting Monaghan United and Letterkenny Rovers travel to Cockhill Celtic.