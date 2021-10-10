1,384 new ROI Covid-19 cases today

The Department of Health has reported 1,384 new Covid-19 cases today - a sharp drop on recent days, where that figure has stood around the 2,000 case mark - but also with a notable increase in hospitalisations from the virus.

There are now 382 patients with the virus in hospitals here - up 30 on yesterday - with 74 of those patients now in Intensive Care Units, which is unchanged.

Latest HSE figures show that up to midnight on Thursday, County Donegal has the fourth-highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus in Ireland - a rate of 580.4 cases per 100,000 people.

A total of 924 cases of the virus were confirmed in County Donegal in that same 14 day period.