Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair to collide in quarter finals.

Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair is without doubt the stand out tie in the quarter finals of the Donegal Senior Football Championship.

Following the conclusion of the the group stage, the holders were drawn first out of the hat against the 2018 winners.

Whoever wins that game will meet the victors of the MacCumhaills v Kilcar clash.

The other side of the draw seems to favour St Eunan's who will meet St Naul's in the quarters and if the Letterkenny side come through that game they will meet the winners of St Michael's Aodh Rua Ballyshannon.

In the relegation plays offs, Four Masters will meet Termon, Glenfin take on Killybegs, Glenswilly are up against Ardara and Milford will meet Bundoran.