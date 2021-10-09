Minister McConalogue says “balance” in Carbon Budgets will be important

The Minister for Agriculture has acknowledged the importance of striking the right balance in setting targets for the agriculture and food sectors.

Carbon Budgets are set to be established in the coming weeks which will lead to carbon emissions limits being applied in key sectors of the economy for the first time.

Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue was responding to questions in the Dail on the issue from Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill.

Minister McConalogue says efforts must be made to ensure that the capacity to produce food continues but it's also imperative to reduce the overall footprint of how that food is produced: