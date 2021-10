Lavey stormed through to the last eight of the Derry Senior Football Championship after a convincing 1-17 to 0-6 defeat of Banagher at Glen.

An early Liam Murphy goal boosted Lavey who led by 1-7 to 0-4 at half-time.

Elsewhere, the Newbridge - Bellaghey game scheduled for 5.00 pm on Saturday at Owenbeg has been postponed.