A public health expert says Ireland's experiencing a 'worrying leap' in Covid cases.

2,002 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed here yesterday, up sharply on the day before, as Ireland now has over twice the European average for daily Covid-19 cases.

There are also 354 patients in hospitals here with the virus, 73 of those in ICU.

Trinity College Dublin Associate Professor Tomás Ryan is concerned over the lifting of restrictions later this month and more people moving indoors for winter: