Government to introduce measures to aid childcare sector, parents in Budget

There's been a broad welcome to reports that childcare costs will be prioritised in next week's Budget.

The Budget White Paper shows a deficit of thirteen billion euro for this year, meaning the government has more funds available than expected.

Its reported today that measures will be introduced to help families with the cost of childcare.

Frances Byrne, director of policy at Early Childhood Ireland, said however that parents want the government to introduce a long term plan of investment in childcare...