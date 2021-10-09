Donegal Senior Championship Results

The quarter final line up for the Donegal Senior Championship was confirmed this afternoon.
With MacCumhaills beating Termon and Glenswilly losing to Naomh Conaill, the men from the Twin Towns move into the last 8 draw where they join Naomh Conaill, St Eunans, Gaoth Dobhair, Kilcar, St Naul's, St. Michael's and Aodh Rua.
Glenfin, Glenswilly, Bundoran, Ardara, Milford, Killybegs, Termon and Four Masters are the eight teams in the draw for the relegation play offs which will take place before 6pm.
St Michael’s 3-10 v 1-7 Killybegs
Termon 1-12 v 1-18 MacCumhaills
Milford 0-9 v 2-16 St Naul’s
Bundoran 1-7 v 0-14 St Eunan’s
Glenswilly 0-15 v 1-15 Naomh Conaill
Aodh Rua 1-16 v2-7 Ardara
Glenfin 0-20 v 0-6 Four Masters