Donegal Senior Championship Results

The quarter final line up for the Donegal Senior Championship was confirmed this afternoon.

With MacCumhaills beating Termon and Glenswilly losing to Naomh Conaill, the men from the Twin Towns move into the last 8 draw where they join Naomh Conaill, St Eunans, Gaoth Dobhair, Kilcar, St Naul's, St. Michael's and Aodh Rua.

Glenfin, Glenswilly, Bundoran, Ardara, Milford, Killybegs, Termon and Four Masters are the eight teams in the draw for the relegation play offs which will take place before 6pm.

St Michael’s 3-10 v 1-7 Killybegs

Termon 1-12 v 1-18 MacCumhaills

Milford 0-9 v 2-16 St Naul’s

Bundoran 1-7 v 0-14 St Eunan’s

Glenswilly 0-15 v 1-15 Naomh Conaill

Aodh Rua 1-16 v2-7 Ardara

Glenfin 0-20 v 0-6 Four Masters