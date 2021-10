Darragh Crossan and Karen Gallagher won the Donegal Novice men and women title's on Saturday while there was team titles for Milford and Lifford/Strabane.

Patsy McGonagle has the details on a busy day at the O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny:

https://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/sat-patsy.mp3