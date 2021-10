Another milestone has been reached in the vaccination rollout, according to the Chair of the High Level vaccination task force.

92 percent of adults over 18 in the Republic of Ireland are now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile the figure of those aged over 16 who have received at least one dose is marginally higher again, and over 91 percent over 12s have now received one dose.

Overall, 75 per cent of the total population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19 here now.