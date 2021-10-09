1,940 new ROI Covid-19 cases today

The Department of Health has reported 1,940 new Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland today, a small decrease on yesterday's number.

There are also now 352 Covid patients in hospitals, with 74 of those currently in ICU.

It was also announced today that 92 percent of adults in Ireland are now fully vaccinated against Covid 19.

Latest HSE figures show that as of midnight on Thursday, County Donegal was still in the top 5 counties in the country with the highest incidence rates of the virus - the latest 14 day incidence of the virus here is now 580 cases per 100,000 people, the fourth highest in the state.

There were also a total of 924 cases of Covid-19 in County Donegal in the same 14 day period.