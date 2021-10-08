‘We’re not going away’ Mica protest hears

The Mica protest is underway in earnest in the Capital with tens of thousands of people from Donegal in attendance.

The man behind today's demonstration says it's regrettable that people had to come down in their droves to Dublin.

They're calling on the Government to guarantee they will cover 100 per cent of the rebuild costs of their crumbling homes.

Speaking to reporter Michaela Clarke from the protest in the last hour, Campaigner Paddy Diver says they are not going away and will resort to other means if necessary: