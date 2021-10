Thousands of Mica campaigners are marching through Dublin City Centre.

They're calling on the Government to guarantee they will cover 100 percent of the rebuild costs of their crumbling homes.

The Government has so far offered a partial redress scheme, but a final decision is due in a matter of weeks.

Homeowner Coleen McDaid says between her and her husband, they've seven siblings whose homes are also impacted by the faulty blocks.