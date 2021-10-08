The McHugh View – The Championship



The top eight are in pole position for the quarter finals of the Michael Murphy Sports Donegsl Senior Football Championship with Gaoth Dobhair, Kilcar, Naomh Conaill and St Eunan’s already in the last eight.

The other four places are not assured just yet but if results in round 4 go against form there could be a change or to.

Glenswilly, St Nauls St Michael’s and Aodh Rua would need to win against Naomh Conaill, Milford, Killybegs and Ardara to confirm a quarter final place where if they slip up, MacCumahills, Bundoran or Glenfin could move into the top 8 with wins over Termon, St Eunan’s, and Four Masters – all dependent on scoring difference.

Oisin Kelly has been looking at the championship with Martin McHugh: