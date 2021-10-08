Ten further Covid related deaths in Donegal

A further ten Covid-19 related deaths have been registered in Donegal over the last fortnight.

New figures from the CSO show that a total of 187 people in Donegal have died with Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

The median age of those who have died with the virus in Donegal was 82.

A total of 20,408 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Donegal since March 2020 - the median age of people affected bu the virus in the county is 31.

There were 401 new cases in Donegal in the week ending October 1st - this represents a 24% decrease compared to the week previous, when 526 new cases were recorded in the county.