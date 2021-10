This is the route of today's March in Dublin calling for 100% Redress for Mica affected homeowners.

1) Starting at Garden of Remembrance

2) Walking along O’Connell Street to O’Connell bridge and left to the Custom House

3) Campaigner & Public Representative Speeches at The Custom House

4) Proceed to to Guild Street and cross the Liffey on Samuel Beckett Bridge

5) Turn right and proceed back to O’Connell Bridge along Sir John Rodgerson’s Quay