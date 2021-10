There are further calls on the Irish Government to provide funding to the City of Derry Airport.

While the airport primarily facilities people in Northern Ireland, figures show that 40% of its passengers are from Donegal.

The issue was raised in the Dail as part of Statements on the recovery of tourism and aviation by Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn.

Deputy MacLochlainn told the Dail that if it does not support the airport, it is abandoning the North West............