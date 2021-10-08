HIQA finds issues in four Donegal centres

HIQA has published inspection reports on designated centres for people with disabilities, four of them relating to centres in Donegal.

In a statement this morning, HIQA says that at the four centres based in a campus setting, inspectors identified high levels of non-compliance associated with the governance and management of the centres.

Governance at the campus had not ensured residents were protected from the risk of harm, and in some cases, neither had it ensured they received quality care and support.

Due to poor oversight arrangements at the centres, the HSE was instructed to submit a detailed improvement plan for the whole campus which is subject to ongoing monitoring and inspection by HIQA.

The four centres for which reports have been published today are Edencourt, Riverside and Cloghan, Railway View and Finnside, Dunwiley Cloghan, and Dreenan Ard Greine Court.

More at www.hiqa.ie, full reports can found on the following links -

Edencrest, Riverside & Cloghan

Railway View & Finnside

Dunwiley and Cloghan

Dreenan Ard Greine Court