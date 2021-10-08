Heartfelt speeches heard from affected homeowners at Mica protest

It's estimated that over 20,000 people, mainly from Donegal, took part in today's Mica protest in the Capital.

The march made its way through the city to the Custom House where a number of heartfelt speeches were heard from affected homeowners.

They're calling on the Government to guarantee they will cover 100 per cent of the rebuild costs of their crumbling homes.

Mica affected homeowner from Letterkenny Chris Duddy made an impassioned speech from the podium at the Custom House, saying described the situation as a curse: