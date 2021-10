The Department of Health has today announced a further 2,002 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

354 people are being treated in hospital - and 73 of these are in ICU.

The figures show an increased number of positive tests over the last three days - however the total number over the past week is down on the week before.

The five-day moving average is 1,242 - compared to 1,302 for the 7 day moving average a week ago.