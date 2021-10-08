Football All-Star nominations have 15 from Tyrone and one from Donegal

Tyrone’s stunning end to the football season continues as the Red Hand County is the dominant presence with a full house of 15 names on the PwC All-Star football nominations for 2021 announced today.

Michael Langan is Donegal's only representative on the shortlist.

The full list is:

PwC All-Stars Football nominations 2021

Goalkeepers

Rob Hennelly (Mayo)

Rory Beggan (Monaghan)

Niall Morgan (Tyrone)

Defenders

Padraig Hampsey, Peter Harte, Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee, Kieran McGeary, Conor Meyler

Frank Burns (all Tyrone)

Stephen Coen, Patrick Durcan, Lee Keegan, Padraig Ó Hóra (all Mayo)

Tom O’Sullivan, Gavin White, Brian Ó Beaglaoich (all Kerry)

Michael Fitzsimons, Brian Howard (all Dublin)

Seán Meehan (Cork)

Ryan McAnespie (Monaghan)

Midfielders

Brian Kennedy, Con Kilpatrick (all Tyrone)

Matthew Ruane (Mayo)

David Moran (Kerry)

Oisín O’Neill (Armagh)

Brian Fenton (Dublin)

Forwards

Mattie Donnelly, Conor McKenna, Niall Sludden, Darren McCurry, Cathal McShane (all Tyrone)

David Clifford, Paudie Clifford, Sean O’Shea (all Kerry)

Tommy Conroy, Ryan O’Donoghue (all Mayo)

Cormac Costello, Ciaran Kilkenny (all Dublin)

Jack McCarron (Monaghan)

Daniel Flynn (Kildare)

Michael Langan (Donegal)

Rian O’Neill (Armagh)

Eoin Cleary (Clare)

Shane Walsh (Galway)

PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year

Lee Keegan (Mayo), Conor Meyler (Tyrone), Kieran McGeary (Tyrone)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year nominees

Matthew Tierney (Galway)

Oisin Mullin (Mayo)

Darragh Canavan (Tyrone)