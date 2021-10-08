Five BOI branches closing today in Donegal

Customers of 88 Bank of Ireland branches are using its local services for the last time today, five of them in Donegal. They are Bunbeg, Bundoran, Dungloe, Glenties and Moville

The closures were announced last March as part of the banks downsizing plan and shift towards an online service.

Some of the banks services, such as cash withdrawals and lodgments, will now be available through the post office network instead.

The Financial Services Union is again criticising the decision to proceed with the closures