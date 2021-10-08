Farmers protesting at government environmental policies

The IFA has warned the government not to ignore their concerns around safeguarding the viability of farms in Ireland.

Farmers will take to the streets today at four regional rallies throughout the country protesting at the economic consequences of environmental policy initiatives demanded by the Green Party.

A number of Donegal farmers are attending a rally this morning in Cavan.

The President of the IFA, Tim Cullinan, is demanding that farmers are at the negotiating table to outline their concerns..................