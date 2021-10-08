Eir expands 5G network across Donegal

Eir has announced that it's 5G network is now available at 13 locations across Donegal.

Customers can now access the superfast technology in Ballybofey, Ballyshannon, Buncrana, Bundoran, Castlefin, Derrybeg, Dungloe, Falcarragh, Letterkenny, Lifford, Mountcharles, Moville and Raphoe.

The network is now reaching more than 70% of the population of Ireland.

The build of Ireland’s largest 5G network began in October of 2019, and just two years later the network now spans 336 towns and cities, across 1,110 sites. eir’s 5G network is complemented by eir’s 4G network which is available to more than 99% of the geography of Ireland.

With 5G, eir customers will be able to download their favourite shows instantly, stream high-definition content without buffering and enjoy lag-free low-latency gaming.

5G offers speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G and 5G technology will substantially enhance business connectivity, enabling greater reliability, speed and connection. eir’s 5G network has been independently tested and yet again awarded the title of Ireland’s ‘Best 5G Availability’, by Ookla, in its most recent Q3 results for Ireland.