Country music star Daniel O'Donnell is showing his support for those affected by the Mica scandal.

Thousands of people from Donegal, Mayo and elsewhere will protest in Dublin today, demanding the government commit to a 100 percent redress scheme.

A draft report estimates the total cost could hit 3.2 billion euro and the government's currently considering its next step.

Daniel O'Donnell says these homes are much more than simply 'properties'......