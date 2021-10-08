Croke Park rule in Ardara’s favour

Bundoran have lost their appeal at Croke Park.

Their appeal centred around the number of substitutes used by Ardara in their first round defeat last month.

The Central Hearing's Committe met on Thursday evening and ruled in favour of Ardara.

It means the result stands with Ardara given the win and points.

Bundoran are still in with a slim chance of making the quarter finals but will need to beat St Eunan's on Saturday for that to happen and hope others slip up.

They can still take the case to the DRA.