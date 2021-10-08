Answers demanded in Dail as thousands descend on Capital for Mica protest

Thousands of Donegal people are set to descend on the Capital later for a second 100% mica redress demonstration.

The protest gets underway at 12 noon in Dublins City Centre.

Speaking in the Dail last night Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh the crisis has gone on too long and it's time to resolve it once and for all.

Deputy McHugh says affected homeowners need a definitive date for when an updated scheme will be released:

Responding, Minister for State Malcholm Noonan reiterated that nothing is off the table: