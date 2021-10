With the three north-west counties in the thick of club championship this weekend, we’ll look at the senior campaigns in Donegal, Tyrone and Derry.

Martin McHugh gives us his thoughts on the round four games in Donegal, Paddy Hunter of the Ulster Herald runs the rule over the first round in Tyrone while there’s last sixteen games in Derry, we’ll be joined by Michael McMullan of the County Derry Post.

Plus we run through the rest of the weekend’s fixtures from all the other sports this weekend: