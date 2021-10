A Status Yellow Weather Warning is in effect for five western coastal counties.

Up to 50 millimetres of rain is forecast for parts of Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim over the next 48 hours.

A similar alert's due to take effect in Cork and Kerry from midday, with all warning's set to expire at 3am on Saturday.

Liz Walsh of Met Eireann outlines what's in store: