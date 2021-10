Sinn Fein has stretched its lead as the most popular political Party in the State.

The latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll shows that Sinn Féin has the support of almost one third of voters at 32%, ten points ahead of Fine Gael on 22% with Fianna Fáil on 20%.

The poll also shows a drop in the satisfaction rating of the Government from 53% in June to 46% on Wednesday last.