Donegal County Council has approved planning for two footbridges in the Finn Valley, one at Milltown in Crossroads, Killygordon, the other at Sessiaghoneill in Ballybofey.

Cllr Patrick McGowan is welcoming the planning, saying they are both very important to the local communities, and feed into a wider project to improve walkways and outdoor amenities right across the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District.

He says in the case of the Milltown project, funding has already been secured............