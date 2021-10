A new EU pandemics authority has been welcomed by Midlands North West MEP Colm Markey.

The European Health Emergency preparedness and Response Authority will monitor for possible future health dangers around the globe.

And if there worst happens again, the authority will co-ordinate the buying up of medical supplies like vaccines to be distributed as quickly as possible across the European Union.

Midlands North West MEP, Colm Markey, believes being braced for the worst will save lives: