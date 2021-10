A man is due in court following a weekend incident in Ballybofey in which a Garda is believed to have been assaulted.

Gardai have confirmed that they attended a public order incident at around 1:40am on Sunday morning in Ballybofey, during which a member of the force was assaulted.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident, was subsequently charged and is due to appear before a sitting of Letterkenny District Court on October 18th.