LYIT vaccination centre relocating

The COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Letterkenny is in the process of relocating from the LYIT to the Community Assessment Hub on the Kilmacrennan Road.



The first clinics are planned to take place in the Community Assessment Hub this weekend.

On Saturday there will be a walk-in clinic from 11am to 3pm, running alongside an appointment-based clinic.

On Sunday there will be a walk-in clinic from 10am to 4pm with an appointment-based clinic also.

People who receive details of a COVID-19 vaccine appointment this weekend by text are advised to read their text invitation message carefully and note the new location of the vaccination centre.