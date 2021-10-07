LUH manager says recruitment is a major priority

The General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital is urging healthcare professionals working elsewhere who may considering returning to Donegal to send CVs to the hospital's HR Department.

On today's Nine til Noon Show, Sean Murphy said the hospital needs more nursing, medical and clinical staff, and while funding is being made available to open more beds, recruiting sufficient staff is proving very difficult.

He said with all services now open, the aftermath of Covid, and May's cyberattack continue to exert pressure on the facility...............