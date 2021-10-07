‘Labelling children potential criminals is not the way forward’ – Pringle

A Donegal Deputy says to label children as potential criminals is not the way forward as a crime preventative measure.

It comes as The National Youth Justice Strategy was debated in the Dail yesterday evening which aims to promote positive behavioural change in children.

It also includes a wide range of issues relevant to children and young people at risk of coming into contact with the criminal justice system.

Deputy Pringle says that although he agrees that there is a need to target behavioral issues from a young age, there are more appropriate ways to do it: