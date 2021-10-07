Friel grabs late Cockhill winner

Nine in a row chasing Cockhill Celtic came from behind to join Bonagee United at the top of Ulster Senior League on Wednesday night.

The Inishowen side scored twice in the closing minutes to beat Finn Harps's U21's 3-2.

Again, Garbhan Friel was to the fore for Cockhill, scoring the the winnner on 92 minutes while he also scored the first from the penalty spot.

Stephen Duffy equalised for Cockhil on 89 minutes before Friel hit the winner.

Conor Black and Jamie Harris had Harps in front twice in the game.

This weekend's games are both on Saturday with Cockhill away to Monaghan and Bonagee meet Letterkenny Rovers in a derby.