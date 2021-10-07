Dedicated webpage set up to tackle cyber crime in Donegal

A dedicated webpage to raise awareness of cyber crime has been set up on Donegal County Council's website as part of an initiative by Donegal's Joint Policing Committee.

The online platform provides information for young people and parents, how to detect a scammer purporting to represent a bank and advice and assistance from the Garda National Crime Bureau.

A number of videos have been compiled by the Donegal Youth Service as part of Cyber Awareness Week in the county.

A number of the students involved are; Donegal Youth Service Councillors; Tara Toye, Gayathri Sajeev and Nevine Shine: