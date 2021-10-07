Covid rate drops in all areas in Donegal

Three local electoral areas in Donegal continue to have some the highest Covid-19 rates in the country.

Despite this, all areas in the county have seen significant drops in the rate of the virus in the latest data.

The data covers the week ending last Monday October 4th.

Lifford / Stranorlar now has the highest Covid rate in Donegal and fourth highest nationwide according to the latest figures.

The area recorded 218 confirmed cases and a rate of 842 – it’s still a big drop from a previous rate of 1000.

Milford which had been the worst affected area in the country for the last couple of weeks has recorded a big decrease with 109 new cases and a rate of 792 compared with 1038 previously.

Milford now has the fifth highest Covid rate in Ireland.

Letterkenny closely follows with 229 confirmed cases and a rate of 769, again a drop compared with a previous rate of 1007.

Meanwhile north Inishowen recorded 104 new confirmed cases over the week ending on Monday and a rate of 613.

The rate in south Inishowen 331 with 74 new confirmed cases.

There were 82 new confirmed cases in Glenties with the Covid rate there 343 while in Donegal the rate was 393 with 104 confirmed cases detected.