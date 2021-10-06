Pringle moves to clarify questions on local property tax forms

A Donegal Deputy has moved to clarify questions on local property tax forms.

It's after the tax forms were said to be causing some confusion locally.

In the forms, Revenue is asking people to use Revenue's online property valuation tool and to add the band number the online tool generates to their payment form.

Deputy Thomas Pringle is reassuring people that they're not being asked to get their property valued separately by an outside source.

He says to go down this avenue is not only unnecessary but also costly: